What Really Happened Between BTS JIN & V 2 Years Ago When They Almost Ended Their Friendship

So two years ago, V has something absolutely horrendous and unthinkable as a friend.

How did Jin & V show up wearing matching outfits after declaring that they're through?

He posted a bad photo of Jin on Twitter.

Wow, can you believe the nerve. How could he.

Understandably, Jin was enraged by V's reckless actions. Imagine the hurt he felt from V's betrayal. Jin posted a series of tweets expressing his anger.

How could you...

We're through.

Really, apologize.

Well obviously. How could anyone stay friends after this atrocious betrayal.

But then the next day, they showed up at the airport wearing the same look.

And the fans were like ???

I thought you guys were through??

And then last night on August 1st, a fan posted on Weverse about this incident!

One day, V posts a bad picture of Jin.

They declare that they're through

Next day,

?

To give light to the situation, Jin left a comment on what really happened on that day.

"We both fought over who wore the look first and who should take it off"

Ok... adorable.

And then a fan-made this cartoon art about what basically happened that day.

Again, adorable.

Well, we all know V and Jin can't ever be through. They're literally inseparable.

