What Really Happened Between BTS JIN & V 2 Years Ago When They Almost Ended Their Friendship

중앙일보

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

So two years ago, V has something absolutely horrendous and unthinkable as a friend.

How did Jin & V show up wearing matching outfits after declaring that they're through?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He posted a bad photo of Jin on Twitter.

Wow, can you believe the nerve. How could he.

Understandably, Jin was enraged by V's reckless actions. Imagine the hurt he felt from V's betrayal. Jin posted a series of tweets expressing his anger.

How could you...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

We're through.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Really, apologize.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Well obviously. How could anyone stay friends after this atrocious betrayal.

But then the next day, they showed up at the airport wearing the same look.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And the fans were like ???

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

I thought you guys were through??

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And then last night on August 1st, a fan posted on Weverse about this incident!

One day, V posts a bad picture of Jin.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

They declare that they're through

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 Next day,

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

To give light to the situation, Jin left a comment on what really happened on that day.

"We both fought over who wore the look first and who should take it off"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ok... adorable.
And then a fan-made this cartoon art about what basically happened that day.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Again, adorable.
Well, we all know V and Jin can't ever be through. They're literally inseparable.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com


