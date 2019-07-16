1 읽는 중

BAEKHYUN's Considerate Gift to Fans: Coffee That Doesn't Taste Like Coffee

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BAEKHYUN's solo album City Lights is selling out like fire and he is busy these days appearing on music programs to perform his title song UN Village.

Personally, I prefer stronger coffee but I wouldn't say no to a BAEKHYUN coffee!

For fans who always wait outside in the sun before the pre-recording, BAEKHYUN prepared a coffee truck to help EXO-Ls quench their thirst. Fans could choose from light Americano, strawberry smoothie, and grapefruit ade.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A true fan of BAEKHYUN's would know that the entire menu consists of BAEKHYUN's personal favorites. What's especially noteworthy is the Americano.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Most of the review had the same comment that the coffee was too light, just the way BAEKHYUN likes it. One fan commented, "Review for BAEKHYUN's Americano: As if they seasoned ice water with coffee grinds like this."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BAEKHYUN seemed to have heard these comments and this is what he said.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Hi, this is Baekhyun!
Did you all enjoy the drink EXO-Ls?
I enjoyed mine. Hands down...light Americano is the best!
Many of you said that it tasted like water that smells like coffee..
I guarantee that you'll soon be addicted to this taste^^
See you soon at the fan sign event! >< Hehehehe

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

How do you like your coffee? Light like BAEKHYUN? Or strong and dark?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

