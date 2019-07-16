1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Is JOY Real-Life Ariel?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

You said it yourselves!! Joy is perfect for Ariel!

Listen to her cover of 'Part of your world'!

In one of my last articles, I asked our readers which K-pop idol is perfect for the role of Ariel in the Little Mermaid. Most our comments pointed to Joy from Red Velvet.

Well, here's another reason for you to think that she's perfect for this iconic Disney princess role!

On July 12th, she posted on her Instagram account a cover of her singing Ariel's most classic song 'Part of Your World.'

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Listen to it down below!

My guess is after Ariel became human she used her talents to become a K pop star and is working under the stage name Joy.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
5 K-POP STARS That Look Like 'The Little Mermaid' IRL 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT