WHO Do You Think This Is? SANA Or DAHYUN?

This photo taken during the Twice concert, TWICELIGHTS, brought a brief moment of confusion among fans. The photo looks eerily like both Sana and Dahyun from Twice. It's probably because of their resembling youthful cheeks and signature pig tails. Take a look!

The resemblance between Sana and Dahyun in this photo is uncanny

After a brief, heated debate among fans in an online community, the photo was finally revealed to be Dahyun!

Did you think it was Sana or Dahyun? Let us know in the comments!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



