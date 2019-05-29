1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WHO Do You Think This Is? SANA Or DAHYUN?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This photo taken during the Twice concert, TWICELIGHTS, brought a brief moment of confusion among fans. The photo looks eerily like both Sana and Dahyun from Twice. It's probably because of their resembling youthful cheeks and signature pig tails. Take a look!

The resemblance between Sana and Dahyun in this photo is uncanny

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

After a brief, heated debate among fans in an online community, the photo was finally revealed to be Dahyun!
Did you think it was Sana or Dahyun? Let us know in the comments!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles: 
JOY and YERI from RED VELVET Finally Opened An Instagram Account!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT