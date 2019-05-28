JOY and YERI from RED VELVET Finally Opened An Instagram Account!

A social media account is one of the best ways for a fan to interact with their idol star. Unfortunately, Yeri and Joy from Red Velvet had that window of communication closed until now.

I can't wait to see all the pretty pics Joy and Yeri are going to post!

But now, Red Velvet fans have reason to be excited! After a long wait, Joy and Yeri finally opened their own official Instagram account! So now we can all feel a step closer to the more personal side of Joy and Yeri. Not to mention all the cute pics they are going to post!

I can’t wait!

This is Joy’s first post! Along with a video selfie of herself, she wrote in the caption, “Joy just opened an official Instagram account! Come visit me let’s meet more often everybody”

Yeri’s first post is a video of herself!

This is what she says in her clip.

“Hello it’s Yeri! I finally opened an Instagram account.

From on now I going to put in a lot of effort in trying create a lot of fun contents so I’ll be really grateful if you visited often!”

No Yeri, we are the ones who are grateful.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

