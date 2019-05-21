1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RM's Ending Speech @NJ Made Everyone Cry

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour in North America just met its majestic end at the New Jersey MetLife Stadium. At the end of this 2-week-long, short but oh-so-sweet tour, fans were helplessly brought to tears. They couldn't help but feel that their time with BTS was, although extremely gratifying, too short. RM's ending speech only helped in inundating the entire MetLife Stadium with tears. Thousands of fans in the audience were touched by RM's speech.

Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour is over and it's making even Jungkook cry

Here's what he said!

"Ok where do I start. You know how they’ve been saying the so-called American dream. you know, it’s a dream that… I don’t know some say we’ve reached it, some say. but you know,  We never dreamed it because it was always considered something that we could never dream of.. you know it was impossible but, Army, Look at this. we made it together.
Dear America, thank you for embracing us thank you for inviting us, and thank you for accepting us. the 7 boys from Korea who sings in Korean and who have different looks and speak different languages, Thank you.
You guys truly proved to us that music transcends the language, looks, everything.
Let’s put away the dreams for a second, Now I didn’t notice it but I really realized that this moment and you guys here did become our real dream. You know nothing else is important. Really, the most important thing is this moment, breathing with you guys, singing with you guys, just vibing, enjoying the same thing, the positive. This moment will forever be my dream.
Thank you so much, "

RM's humility and gratitude towards his fans once again served as a reminder of why we fell in love in BTS..

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Why Foreign Fans Were Shocked While Watching BTS V Live 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT