Red Velvet is coming back this summer with the JAPAN 2nd Mini Album Sappy.

And they're more beautiful than ever!

The official release date of this album is announced to be May 29th and they have just revealed the second version of their teaser photos through their official social media accounts.

It's never too early to get excited for Red Velvet. Why don't we check them out together.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

