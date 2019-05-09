RED VELVET Coming Back for the Summer?!

Finally! RED VELVET just hinted that they are coming back for this summer! On May 7th, during a VLIVE session in Red velvet in Vietnam, Red Velvet heightened the fan's anticipation by briefly mentioning their upcoming comeback.

They're finally here to save us from the heat!

The leader of the group, Irene mentioned that "We, Red Velvet, might be coming this summer. So you're going to be seeing a lot of us this summer."

SM Entertainment, the label of the girl group Red Velvet, hasn't announced the exact date of their comeback yet, but it's safe to be on the lookout!

Red Velvet has dominated the entire summer season since 2017, releasing The Red Summer in 2017and Summer magic, the following year. Now Red Velvet and summer are synonymous with one another. We're hoping that this year, they are also going to be the group to that guides us through the summer heat, making the heated season a bit more bearable.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

