How Jin Reacted To a Fan's Joke

Image from Twitter @_jincha_

Image from Twitter @_jincha_

On April 25th, during the fan sign event commemorating the release of the new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, the sight of BTS Jin playfully interacting with a fan was spotted. BTS is known to have a good rapport with their fans, the ARMY. Here is another moment that perfectly encapsulates this tendency.

Jin, you need to fix my heart too ASAP

Their conversation went like this:

Image from Twitter @_jincha_

Image from Twitter @_jincha_

“My bias Jin is perfect. But there is just one thing that he should fix.”
the fan said jokingly.

“What is it?”
 Jin asked curiously,

“My heart,”
the Fan replied and anxiously waited for Jin’s reaction at her prepared joke.
Much to the fan's relief, Jin lightheartedly laughed out loud at her joke.

“I don’t think I have that power”
he replied, laughing out loud.
“Yeah, you do,”

the fan said as she whipped out her carefully prepared cardiologist ID card that Jin’s picture on it. You can see how invested she was on her joke!
“What? When did I become a doctor?”

Image from Twitter @_jincha_

Image from Twitter @_jincha_

Jin stayed a good sport during the entire interaction with the fan and played along. Then he thanked the fan before parting ways. The fan left with a proud smile and a lifelong memory.

See the video of their interaction down below!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

