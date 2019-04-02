The Guts & Determination that Brought BTS to Us Here, Today!

Big things do not get accomplished by themselves. Success and achievements take a lot of hard work, guts, and determination. BTS, also, did not wake up one day and suddenly become world-known stars. To get to where they are today, it took a lot of dedication and persistence.

BTS does the work, and ARMY always has their back!

During BTS's 2017 World Tour Chile concert...

Jungkook had a bit of a slip up during their FIRE performance. He finished the concert like it was no big deal, and fans barely even noticed anything out of the ordinary besides whoever saw him nearly fall.

A year later, the BTS documentary came out and fans realized they had been completely oblivious to Jungkook's condition that day.

RM: There will be a problem if you keep that up. Take it easy.

Fainted.

Either way, it's been a long time since we've come to Chile,

and we don't know if it'll be a country we will be able to come to again.

Our performance is only for two days..

I performed to the point where I practically broke my body.

-Jungkook, take it easy.

Before going back,

my both body and my mind knew and felt that my body was not in a good state.

I think that's really the only thought I had while I sang.

Because I won't see it again for a long time.

Jungkook: "Since we won't see each other for a very long time, I just thought that I really wanted to leave a cool impression of me in everyone's memories, so I think I tried really hard, really."

Fan: Take care of yourself for your comeback and don't overdo it.

Jungkook: I have to overdo it.

But I'll tell you ARMY that I won't overdo it.

Jin: I have basically the complete opposite values, by thinking like, "Is there really meaning in succeeding to the point where you push people away? Isn't it a happy thing to just live a joyful life?

RM: While I understand Jin's thinking and it's still great and all, I recognize success as my ideal as an idol myself, because I think that we all have to race towards success together. Each year, over 50 idol groups debut, but only around ten of those make it on TV, and one one of them wins the Rookie of the Year award. Because my goal is to receive the Rookie of the Year award and make it to the top of the artist sphere. Jin also said as long as you're a part of this team, we should work hard until we can't work anymore.

Then, the good things were good and all, but the thing that drove us crazy just as much was that each time we went out for a broadcast, the time we had on stage was different. 3 minutes, 3 minutes 3 seconds, 2 minutes 50 seconds, entire song, like... We were performing for 2 weeks but the amount that we practiced, really...

-RM, checking over his notes for the UN address after finishing the September 23rd concert rehearsal.

-Telling the members that he's fine, but as the time approaches, getting more nervous.

-Practicing even after finishing their last performance at Canada.

-The leader, continually practicing and repeating even though he's done it many times already.

"Leader checking over things once again for their interview." RM is known for always taking notes during interviews and also thoroughly preparing beforehand, even bringing large stacks of papers full of information and notes.

RM once stated, "As a leader, concerning the thought, 'where do we have to go next,' I think of two things that would make it okay for us to step back a little. There is a part that makes me want to ignite the ambition in our time. Since we've already come this far, now we have to choose. Do we settle with this, or do we run farther. There is plenty of space ahead to run, but rather than 'is settling good or bad,' I just think that, to my standards, there is no attractiveness in that. Around this time, you start thinking about your calling. We need to see until where we are going, we need to pave our path, I wish you would think about those things- I tell the other members these things, and thankfully they agree with me. I don't know where the end is, but we need to finish the course."

Lastly, a note that RM wrote to BTS.

"It's enough. It's enough, but because it's enough, we can do more. This is definitely not our end. We will go further than this."

ARMY will always have BTS's back, no matter which road they decide to take! Their hard work and dedication brought them this far, and fans cannot wait to see where else their boys will go.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com