PHOTOS: SUGA, the King Of All-Black Fashion

For fashion, black is the epitome of simplicity and sophistication. Suga from BTS must be well aware of this, as he can often be seen wearing all-black outfits.

Keeping it simple but stylish, Suga knows how to rock it!

All black outfits are super easy to style, as black always goes with black. Simple to style, and sleek to wear. Perfect for the airport.

He pairs the outfit with all black accessories, including a mask, hat, bag, and even black earphones.

His shoes, socks, and belt, of course, are also black.

This time, his pants have a white stripe and logo detailing to break up the entirely black ensemble, making it a bit less burdensome.

Silver watches also make a good addition that matches the otherwise entirely black look.

Here, Suga switches up the hat style, but still keeps with the all-black theme.

Again, the large face printed on the sweater and the skull detailing on the rim of the cap act as the focal point to the otherwise all-black outfit, making a bold statement.

This may be the sleekest outfit yet, styling the classic black leather jacket with black leather boots.

Suga knows how to rock the all-black style. Do you like to wear all black? Try it out for yourself and let us know what you think!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com