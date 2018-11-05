1 읽는 중

BTS V: Spotted in Public Despite Busy Schedule

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Caught on camera, BTS V. attending a high school friend's wedding last weekend, in the midst of his busy schedule in between his world tours.

Where did you say you saw him??

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Even in his formal attire: a black polo turtleneck with a gold-brown blazer screaming fall, V stands out in the crowd. With his bangs down and demeanor respectful, V carried himself in a mature and sophisticated manner, congratulating the bride and the groom.

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Guests in attendance commented on how he could be spotted from a mile away for his first-rate looks, even among the bustling number of guests. Unlike the frenzied and heated V we see during his performances, V displayed a casual demeanor, showing himself a real man.

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

BTS V, who is in between world tours, is no doubt overwhelmed with an impossible schedule. To be a world-class top star is not easy, and we can imagine V always being short on time. Yet, by attending the wedding of a close friend, V displayed an unrelenting characteristic of loyalty, showing a "humanness" about him as he is seen to prioritize a close friend's wedding, despite the name he has made for himself—even during this period of business where his fame has reached its peak.

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Photo from Online Community Twitter Accounts

Many netizens have posted comments that range from, "I'm so jealous of the guests who attended that wedding," to "Wow, he looks so good even in photos taken effortlessly," and "Man, I wish I lived in Korea. So jealous of Korean fans," confirming V's growing popularity as a star who stands out not only for his talent but for the virtues of his character.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

