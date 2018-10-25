1 읽는 중

Braid Your Hair to Look Like JENNIE, IU, and More Idols!

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

Bring the hairstyles from the runway to the "realway" by following these cute braided hairstyles that k-pop idols are showing off!

They all look so beautiful with their braids!

The easiest braided hairstyle is one single braid. You can put it off to the side and make it loose for a lighthearted, pretty image.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You can braid your hair and pull out a few strands for a more lived-in, easy going look.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here is Jennie with some cute pigtail braids. Isn't she adorable?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

You can recreate this look yourself by splitting your hair into right and left portions, and doing a french braid on both sides.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Or, if french braids are still a bit too hard, you can just do two normal pigtail braids. It also goes great with a hat.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Here, Jennie makes a few smaller braids the point of her otherwise wavy hairstyle. Cuteness level up!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Here is IU wearing lots of mini braids. Grab a small bunch of hair and get braiding! This also works well with colored hair.

Photo from Twitter @_IUofficial

Photo from Twitter @_IUofficial

Lastly, if you don't want to wear braids outside, you can also get some nice, natural waves by braiding your hair and then blowing your braids with hot air from your hair drier. Easy loose waves, as pictured here again by IU!

Photo from Twitter @_IUofficial

Photo from Twitter @_IUofficial

Braided hair is a quick way to upgrade your hair style without needing too much effort. All it takes is a bit of practice!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

