BTS‘ ’Love Yourself: Answer‘ Climbs 4 Notches on Billboard Albums Chart

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

BTS’ latest album “Love Yourself: Answer” climbed four spots on the main Billboard albums chart as it retained its presence on the chart for the eight in a row, the chart results showed Wednesday.

BTS sends ARMYs love for the support!

“Love Yourself: Answer,” the finale of BTS‘ “Love Yourself” album trilogy, came in 27th on the Billboard 200 chart, up from last week’s 31st spot.

This is the eighth consecutive week the album has been on the chart since it debuted atop the chart following the release on Aug. 24.

Photo from BTS Official Twitter

It also retained its No. 1 place on Billboard‘s World Albums chart for the eighth week in a row while coming in third on the Independent Albums chart.

The other two “Love Yourself” albums also clinched a solid presence on Billboard charts, with “Love Yourself: Tear” and “Love Yourself: Her” coming in and fourth place, respectively, on the World Albums chart, and 13th and 18th on the Independent Albums chart.

The septet also topped the Social 50 chart, extending their winning streak to an unprecedented 67th week.

The results came as the septet completed the latest European leg of their world stage tour. Later on Thursday, BTS is poised to be awarded the fifth-notch “Hwagwan” order of cultural merit by the South Korean government in recognition of their services to promoting Korean culture and the Korean alphabet.

By Yonhap

