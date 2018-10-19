1 읽는 중

YG President YANG Speaks Out On YG Being Biased Towards BLACK PINK JENNIE

중앙일보

Photo from YG life and News1

Photo from YG life and News1

YG president Yang Hyunsuk spoke on the controversy that has been stirred up among Black Pink's fans regarding the news about the group members coming out as solo artists.

YG fans are not pleased with the recent news of YG's plan

He explained the reason why he decided to come up with the solo project and how he is going to manage it.

Yang said, in an effort to clear the air, "This is all about displaying the talent each member possesses which is as remarkable as the cohesiveness the group has as a team."

However, this elucidation has failed to relieve the fans' misgivings.

A fan of the group commented, "It has been only 3 years since their debut and they only released 9 songs so far. So it kind of worries me that they are coming out as soloists. I think it will take YG forever to put out all these solo projects and the team's album."

This opinion was followed by another negative opinion, saying "YG seems to play favorites with Jennie. If the result of Jennie's album does not turn out to be good enough, the other solo projects will fall through."

Earlier on the same day, the news that Jennie is currently working on her solo album and will make a comeback next month was reported.

As soon as fans came across the news about Jennie's solo album, a lot of immediate criticism was generated.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

