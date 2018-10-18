1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE to Return to K-POP Scene with New Album Next Month

중앙일보

입력

Photo from TWICE &#34;BDZ&#34; MV Screenshot

Photo from TWICE &#34;BDZ&#34; MV Screenshot

Top-rung K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new album next month, returning to the Korean music scene following its successful arena tour of Japan, its management agency said Thursday.

And they will have a tour of Japanese "domes" as the first K-POP female group!!!

The new release scheduled for Nov. 5 will be TWICE‘s third album this year following the EP What is Love? dropped in April and the summer release Summer Nights in July, according to JYP Entertainment.

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

On Wednesday, TWICE completed its first arena tour in Japan, successfully launched its first full-length Japanese album titled BDZ.

BDZ topped the Japanese Oricon’s September monthly albums chart for the first time.

TWICE will go on another Japanese tour next year, performing in the Tokyo Dome, as well as the Nagoya Dome and the Kyocera Dome Osaka. A fixed schedule will be released next month.

It will be the first tour of Japanese domes by any K-pop female group.

On Oct. 28, TWICE will also host a meet-and-greet with fans at the outdoor arena of Yonsei University in Seoul to celebrate the third anniversary of its debut, according to JYP.

By Yonhap

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT