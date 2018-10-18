TWICE to Return to K-POP Scene with New Album Next Month

Top-rung K-pop girl group TWICE will release a new album next month, returning to the Korean music scene following its successful arena tour of Japan, its management agency said Thursday.

The new release scheduled for Nov. 5 will be TWICE‘s third album this year following the EP What is Love? dropped in April and the summer release Summer Nights in July, according to JYP Entertainment.

On Wednesday, TWICE completed its first arena tour in Japan, successfully launched its first full-length Japanese album titled BDZ.

BDZ topped the Japanese Oricon’s September monthly albums chart for the first time.

TWICE will go on another Japanese tour next year, performing in the Tokyo Dome, as well as the Nagoya Dome and the Kyocera Dome Osaka. A fixed schedule will be released next month.

It will be the first tour of Japanese domes by any K-pop female group.

On Oct. 28, TWICE will also host a meet-and-greet with fans at the outdoor arena of Yonsei University in Seoul to celebrate the third anniversary of its debut, according to JYP.

By Yonhap

