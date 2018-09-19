BTS Stays On Billboard 200 & Hot 100 for Three Weeks in a Row

BTS made it on to Billboard's main album and single chart for three consecutive weeks.

All 3 albums of 'LOVE YOURSELF' series succeeded in staying on these charts for 3 consecutive weeks!

According to the latest chart Billboard released on September 18, BTS' repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer ranked No.15 on 'Billboard 200', and IDOL(Feat. Nicki Minaj) ranked No. 92 on 'Hot 100' chart.

With this, three albums of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF series, LOVE YOURSELF: Her, Tear, and Answer, all succeeded in staying on 'Billboard 200' and 'Hot 100' for three weeks in a row.

Additionally, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer scored No.1 on 'World Album', No.3 on 'Independent Album', No.9 on 'Top Album Sales', and No.13 on 'Billboard Canadian Album' chart. IDOL(Feat. Nicki Minaj) also ranked No.54 on 'Billboard Canadian Hot 100'.

Moreover, BTS is still on the top of 'Social 50' for the 62nd week, once again breaking both their own and previous record of the longest No.1 on this chart.

