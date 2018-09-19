1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Stays On Billboard 200 & Hot 100 for Three Weeks in a Row

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS made it on to Billboard's main album and single chart for three consecutive weeks.

All 3 albums of 'LOVE YOURSELF' series succeeded in staying on these charts for 3 consecutive weeks!

According to the latest chart Billboard released on September 18, BTS' repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer ranked No.15 on 'Billboard 200', and IDOL(Feat. Nicki Minaj) ranked No. 92 on 'Hot 100' chart.

With this, three albums of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF series, LOVE YOURSELF: Her, Tear, and Answer, all succeeded in staying on 'Billboard 200' and 'Hot 100' for three weeks in a row.

Additionally, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer scored No.1 on 'World Album', No.3 on 'Independent Album', No.9 on 'Top Album Sales', and No.13 on 'Billboard Canadian Album' chart. IDOL(Feat. Nicki Minaj) also ranked No.54 on 'Billboard Canadian Hot 100'.

Moreover, BTS is still on the top of 'Social 50' for the 62nd week, once again breaking both their own and previous record of the longest No.1 on this chart.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT