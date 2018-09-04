1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Bangtan Hyungs Reveal BTS' JUNGKOOK's Past Weird Photos as His Birthday Present(?)

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS dropped past photos of Jungkook in celebration of his birthday.

Hahaha what a cute way to celebrate each others' birthdays!

September 1 was BTS' Jungkook's birthday. And to celebrate this day, BTS members uploaded several pictures of Jungkook on their official Twitter.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

In one of the photos, red-haired Jungkook has fallen in a deep sleep at a hair salon. The sight of him dozing off with his head ducked look so cute and innocent, unlike the charismatic image of him on the stage.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

In another photo, Jungkook is putting on a blank expression on his face, while his hair is waxed up high. Just because of this hairstyle, he looks full of energy as if he's a Super Saiyan(a character from 'Dragon Ball').

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Last of all, in the photos Jimin uploaded, Jungkook is showing a funny face, seemingly captured at the moment he was laughing hard. After uploading these pictures, Jimin wrote to Jungkook through a hashtag that said, "Kkook-ah, you should know that I'm uploading only the fine ones I chose after filtering several times. I hope no war goes on between us."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT