Bangtan Hyungs Reveal BTS' JUNGKOOK's Past Weird Photos as His Birthday Present(?)

BTS dropped past photos of Jungkook in celebration of his birthday.

Hahaha what a cute way to celebrate each others' birthdays!

September 1 was BTS' Jungkook's birthday. And to celebrate this day, BTS members uploaded several pictures of Jungkook on their official Twitter.

In one of the photos, red-haired Jungkook has fallen in a deep sleep at a hair salon. The sight of him dozing off with his head ducked look so cute and innocent, unlike the charismatic image of him on the stage.

In another photo, Jungkook is putting on a blank expression on his face, while his hair is waxed up high. Just because of this hairstyle, he looks full of energy as if he's a Super Saiyan(a character from 'Dragon Ball').

Last of all, in the photos Jimin uploaded, Jungkook is showing a funny face, seemingly captured at the moment he was laughing hard. After uploading these pictures, Jimin wrote to Jungkook through a hashtag that said, "Kkook-ah, you should know that I'm uploading only the fine ones I chose after filtering several times. I hope no war goes on between us."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

