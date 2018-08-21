1 읽는 중

Taiwan and Hong Kong All Together! The Movie "Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days" Syndrome

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Lotte Entertainment

Photo from Lotte Entertainment

'Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days' smashed the new record in the shortest time and now it continues its crazy popularity in the overseas.

Even the trailer looks amazing! Gotta go and watch this movie

'Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days" which opened coincide in Taiwan earned 100 million TWD  in three days, 200 million TWD in six days, 300 million TWD  in 10 days and rapidly recorded the very first highest opening score among the previous Korean movies.

In addition, the movie earned 10.85 million TWD in eleven days of release and reached the record of 16 million TWD along with the best Korean movie "Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds"

Also, the movie got fervent love in Hon Kong by recording 5 million TWD in 10 days.

The movie 'Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days' describes the story of three afterlife guardians who are facing the remained final 49th trial to obtain their reincarnation and meet the Seungjoo God who remembers their buried memories of past 1000 years ago then seek out to find the lost secret tie.

The movie has fresh attractions and deep drama which is based on Korean posthumous worldview. Also, it receives sensational popularity from the overseas and opened in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam and recorded the best opening box office record. It is scheduled to open in Singapore, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines sequentially starting from August 22, and will continue the success of the box office after Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Photo from Lotte Entertainment

Photo from Lotte Entertainment

Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

