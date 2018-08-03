Idol Who Made a Hit Song for the Group Member's Birthday Gift

There is an idol group member who makes and presents a song for the group member’s birthday. And that is group BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon.

And every single song he's given hit the various music charts

G-Dragon used to compose BIGBANG's music album but not only the music for the group, he but also made fabulous solo songs to celebrate member's birthday. Amazingly, the songs G-Dragon gifted have always become hit songs. Which means G-Dragon's birthday gift brings the good lucks.

In 2008, G-Dragon gifted Look at me Gwisoon to the BIGBANG member Daesung. The music genre is 'Teuroteu' which was an unfamiliar genre for the BIGBANG. However, when Daesung recorded the music, its mood and style were perfectly fitted to him and G-Dragon knew that song would perfect for Daesung.

When Look at me Gwisoon was released, addictive melody and attractive lyric led the music took first place in various famous music record charts not only in Korea but also in Japan.

In 2009 G-Dragon also composed and wrote Strong Baby for the BIGBANG member Seungri's 19th birthday gift. Strong Baby was even more special because the concept of music and lyric was perfectly suited to Seungri who just became an adult.

Seungri got successful solo debut with Strong Baby and topped various real-time music charts soon after the music released.

It is not easy except for G-Dragon to make a great music as a gift to members. The songs G-Dragon presented described each member's individuality and derived suitable concepts for each of them. Through the gifts, it represents the leader's sincerity towards members and G-Dragon's genius sensibility.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

