What are BTS' JIMIN's Top 7 Heart-Fluttering Kind Consideration?

Did you know that chimchim is such a romanticist? Kindness comes naturally to him. Jimin being considerate to others are easily visible in his habits. It might not be too noticeable but some of his trivial habits are actually very heart-fluttering.

From the beginning of time, Chimchim was a kind man ♥

1. When he passes a chopstick

Jimin when sharing chopsticks turns its direction to the person receiving it.

2. When he peels an egg

Jimin peels the boiled eggs but leaves a space at the bottom to let others hold it more conveniently.

3. When his surroundings are in danger

Jimin always looks all around. When a cameraman was walking backward to shoot Jimin and J-Hope, Jimin stretched his arm to avoid the cameraman from bumping into others. He also pulled Jungkook toward the sidewalk when Jungkook stood on the road and protected Jungkook from falling from the boat.

4. When he comes out of the door

Jimin waits until there's no one left to come out. He holds the door for all members and let go of it when the last one goes out.

5. Making a bow to a bodyguard

Jimin greeted fans who came to see him. Nevertheless, not only his fans but he remembered to greet the security guards.

6. Mattress lifting with one hand

Previously, Jimin's hand was injured. But he easily lifted a mattress with the uninjured hand. What would be the reason? Lizards appeared in their dorm, and "" were afraid of it! Jimin lifted the mattress in order to check whether the lizards are hiding below it.

7. Picking up the hat of a baby boy

Jimin met a baby boy at the event hall. When he saw a baby's hat falling off, he quickly ran and put it back onto the baby.

