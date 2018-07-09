1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO Members Say With Tears, "Living as an Idol for Six Years Is…"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Beware, you might burst into tears…8ㅅ8

EXO recently greeted their sixth anniversary.

Since they debuted on April 8, 2012, they never stopped racing towards the top and over their limit. While they have grown up to be one of the most representative boy bands of K-pop, they revealed their candid feelings about 'living as a top idol'. This was at SBS Park Jinyoung's Party People aired last year's October.

On this program, when the host Park Jinyoung asked D.O. "Do you feel like living as a star suits you or is there something that doesn't suit you?", he answered, "I think there are a lot of parts that don't suit me."

Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from SBS Screenshot

"To be honest, I think not being able to walk freely on the streets in our twenties is a very difficult thing. So there were a lot of times when I wanted to give up. I'm being really frank here. I guess everyone, people in other jobs, would also have their own difficulties, but I personally endure, thinking about the happiness of being together. I just keep going, thinking about that." (D.O.)

What D.O. tried to say was that, while he knows that he's not all that different from other twenties, he just has to focus on the happiness of being together with EXO to continue his career. Listening to D.O.'s words, Chen added, "All of us have the same thoughts as D.O. What we're doing is just specialized, not special."

Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from SBS Screenshot

"All of us have the same thoughts as D.O. What we're doing is just specialized, not something special compared to others. We're receiving a lot of love for our job, so knowing how to return for that love is also a part of our job." (Chen)

Photo from SBS Screenshot

Photo from SBS Screenshot

"I believe it's a very grateful thing that we get a lot of love and that many people care about me. Thinking about that becomes a driving force to keep going. I think it's a blessed and grateful job," (Chanyeol)

Even under many hardships, EXO members are withstanding all the troubles for the group and their fans. It is truly a mature mindset worthy of a six-year-old global idol.

Upon hearing EXO members' honest stories, fans commented, "I'm so thankful for them that, even when they have received a huge love for six years, they never changed and kept their first motivations."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT