Reason Members of Super Junior Apologized to Filipino Fans After Visiting The Country in 5 Years

Super Junior visited the Philippines in five years.

"We felt sorry for our Filipino fans…"

Super Junior on last month's 30th at Mall of Asia located in Manila held a concert SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR "SUPER SHOW 7" in MANILA.

Philippines' top media company, ABS-CBN, has covered the news of Super Show 7, Super Junior's entry into the Philippines, and the concert sites minutely. Super Junior fans welcomed them with light sticks, fans, and placards engraved with their faces.

"It's been first in five years since we've visited Filipino fans," Super Junior said in an interview with ABS-CBN. The leader of the group, Leeteuk said: "We'll pay back with performances." "I felt truly sorry toward my fans. I haven't visited my fans for a long time," Eunhyuk said. And "Thank you so much, Philippines. We love you so much," Choi Si Won said.

Super Junior started off the concert with their recently released song Black Suit, and continued on performing hit songs: Sorry, Sorry, Mr. Simple, and Bonamana.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

