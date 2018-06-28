STEVE AOKI Announced a New Remix of BTS' 'The Truth Untold'

A globally influencing DJ Steve Aoki alerted fans that a remix version of BTS' sidetrack The Truth Untold is imminent.

So excited already!!

On June 28 (KST), Aoki on Twitter quoted Billboard's announcement that he is debuting a remix of his BTS collaboration The Truth Untold included in their third full album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR.

Aoki seemed pretty impressed with massive numbers of comments, saying "Wow over 10k comments on my ig in less than an hour. I'll be teasing out a clip of the remix very soon. Stay tuned." While the original version of The Truth Untold and the remix version of Mic Drop Aoki participated much got loved by audiences to an extent of ranking 28th on Billboard Hot 100, he has signaled another promising collaboration with the group.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com