1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

STEVE AOKI Announced a New Remix of BTS' 'The Truth Untold'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @steveaoki

Photo from Twitter @steveaoki

A globally influencing DJ Steve Aoki alerted fans that a remix version of BTS' sidetrack The Truth Untold is imminent.

So excited already!!

On June 28 (KST), Aoki on Twitter quoted Billboard's announcement that he is debuting a remix of his BTS collaboration The Truth Untold included in their third full album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR. 

Aoki seemed pretty impressed with massive numbers of comments, saying "Wow over 10k comments on my ig in less than an hour. I'll be teasing out a clip of the remix very soon. Stay tuned." While the original version of The Truth Untold and the remix version of Mic Drop Aoki participated much got loved by audiences to an extent of ranking 28th on Billboard Hot 100, he has signaled another promising collaboration with the group.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT