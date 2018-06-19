What Was the Reason for V Smiling After Seeing His Fan's Arm?

Have you seen V's cuteness overloading video clip?

His reaction…is priceless><

A video uploaded on Twitter featured V looking thrilled after seeing the arm of his fan at a fan signing event.

What made V so happy?

It was because of the tattoo this fan had.

This fan brought a portion of the lyrics of 4 O'CLOCK and got a tattoo with it.

"The entire world is blue in the moonlight"

V and RM co-written and produced the song 4 O'CLOCK. It wasn't released as an official track but this song among fans are called "hidden masterpiece" with a gentle melody and poet like lyrics.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

