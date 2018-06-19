What Was the Reason for V Smiling After Seeing His Fan's Arm?

Have you seen V's cuteness overloading video clip?
His reaction…is priceless><
A video uploaded on Twitter featured V looking thrilled after seeing the arm of his fan at a fan signing event.
What made V so happy?
It was because of the tattoo this fan had.
This fan brought a portion of the lyrics of 4 O'CLOCK and got a tattoo with it.
"The entire world is blue in the moonlight"
V and RM co-written and produced the song 4 O'CLOCK. It wasn't released as an official track but this song among fans are called "hidden masterpiece" with a gentle melody and poet like lyrics.
By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com