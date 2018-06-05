1 읽는 중

"We Don't Have Great Teamwork…" Says Seungri, After Sending All BigBang Members to the Army

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Entertainment

Seungri appeared on Soohyun's Volume Up, a radio program of KBS Cool FM on June 4 and mentioned his thoughts on his solo performances after all other members have joined the army.

He jokingly said, "We just pretend to have one…"

To Soohyun of AKMU who is affiliated in YG, Seungri said: "You can get nervous in front of GD but stay comfortable in front of me."

Seungri was positive with the nickname "The Great Seunzby" he's being called these days "I am the busiest artist in YG. I don't wait for the jobs to come to me. My appearance here today was because I just couldn't stand back when I heard that Soohyun newly became a new DJ of this radio program."

Referring other BigBang members in the army, he said "I am not used to receiving a spotlight alone, that we 5 used to have together. I liked the times when we were as a group. I am so lonely now."

Photo from Instagram

Seungri said "The reason for me working hard alone is to fill up the empty spaces that hyungs have left. I want to perform as a team. My solo album doesn't only appeal my musical colors but also represents "BigBang". And this is why it becomes more significant. Hyungs would not leave me alone if I do poorly. I need to do better."

When one of the audiences asked him about BigBang's teamwork, he jokingly said "People generally think BigBang has a great teamwork. But truthfully, our group wasn't kept 13 years with a great teamwork. We just pretended to have one. Each member has a strong presence. During the concert, Taeyang runs toward the edge of the stage, and it makes me embarrassed. People think of it as a scripted situation but it isn't. I get surprised from time to time. I think the most important thing among members of a team is to have sufficient time to communicate."

Photo from News1

By Grace and Jayeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

