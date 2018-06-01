BLACKPINK's Lightstick Joined the Legendary Line of YG's "DEADLY WEAPON" Lightstick Genealogy

BLACKPINK's light stick has been released and is currently taking orders.

BLACKPINK's pink hammer!

It's a hammer-shaped lightstick with hearts attached each side.

Fans have discovered a fun fact about YG's genealogy that has been continued onto the artists.

There were 3 deadly weapon lightsticks: Seven's pickax stick, BigBang's Eye-poking stick, and 2NE1's slapping stick.

iKON's baseball bat followed, and finally, BLACKPINK joined the long line with their hammer stick.

And fans started to edit Thor's photos with BLACKPINK's hammer light stick as if it's his weapon, Mjǫlnir.

Despite YG's unfailing preference of a weapon stick, fans are showing affection toward BLACKPINK's recently released lightstick and welcoming their comeback.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

