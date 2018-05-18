PHOTOS: BTS Members' Profile Images Updated!

BTS's profile images have been updated. On May 18, just a few hours ahead of the comeback, profile pictures of BTS on various streaming sites were changed.

They are killing me with this black-and-white concept···

The profile images this time, are individual images of each member that are taken in matching concepts to the theme of the new album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear.

As LOVE YOURSELF: Tear is a song about emotions of separation, members expressed the pain of farewell in their own sensibilities. They are giving off faint and melancholic mood in black and white photos, some gazing somewhere far away and some sitting crouched.

Prior to this album, all members of BTS dyed their hair in dark colors. They used to keep light blue, red, yellow, brown hair colors until now, but this time they are back with ALL dark hair, just like what ARMY had waited for. This may have been intended to express the dark emotions of love.

Since their release of LOVE YOURSELF: Her last year, BTS is setting new records day by day. Each album they release are dominating world charts, they became the first-ever Asian artist to comeback through Billboard Music Awards, and they were made a 'million-seller' for the new album, only with pre-ordered sales.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

