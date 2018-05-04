1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Couldn't sleep for…" You Wouldn't Believe How Harsh KANG DANIEL's Schedule Is

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Kang Daniel of WANNA ONE confessed about the difficulties that come from a harsh schedule.

He had to stay awake all the time T_T

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

On the MBC variety show It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets aired on May 3, Kang Daniel arrived at the accommodations in Jeju Island, saying "I'm so tired." He kept on repeating "I'm so tired. So tired."

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

"I couldn't sleep for 36 hours now," he told rapper Loco and said "I woke up at 2 am and went to the broadcasting station and finished shooting even for next week's amount. Then I attended a fan signing event then took the plane and came here."

As Loco heard this he patted Daniel saying, "You'd be so tired. Go to sleep first."

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

In the interview, Kang Daniel mentioned about his busy schedule after comeback. He said "Last two weeks were so busy because it was the comeback period. As soon as I go outside, I move on a van. If I open my eyes, I'm at a hair shop and if I open my eyes again I'm at the broadcasting station. The amount of sleep I got here is the longest I've slept in two weeks."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT