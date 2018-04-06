This Is Why JUNGKOOK of BTS Dances Like There's No Tomorrow

Jungkook of BTS is known for dancing "like his life depends on hit"

There's only one thought on his mind.

How does he manage to do this?

The first episode of BTS' YouTube Red documentary 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE,' which aired on March 28, tells the behind-the-scenes stories of the band's first overseas concert of the year in Chile, which was held from March 11 to 12, 2017.

RM tries to tell Jungkook to "go easy on himself," who wasn't feeling well.

The camera crew asked Jungkook why he felt the need to dance so fiercely.

"It's been a long while since we last visited Chile and we don't know when we'd be back here again," Jungkook explained. "I don't feel well, I know that but I tried to focus on one thing."

What is the "one thing" that he focused on, you ask?

"The fact that I wouldn't get to see the fans again in a long time," was the reply from the youngest of BTS.

At the time of the band's Chile concert, Jungkook was ill to the point of having to wear an oxygen mask backstage. He powered through with just one thought in his mind: his fans.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

