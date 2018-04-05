BTS' 3rd Japanese Album ‘FACE YOURSELF’ Tops the Oricon Singles Chart

BTS once again topped Japan's Oricon Singles Chart.

Not even a surprise!

BTS' 3rd Japanese album 'FACE YOURSELF' earned 188,085 points on the first day of its release on April 4.

'FACE YOURSELF' lists 12 tracks in the total beginning with the intro. track, 'INTRO : Ringwanderung.' 'Don't Leave Me,' which debuted as the soundtrack of a Japanese TV series, topped the iTunes Top Songs Charts in 39 countries while the album topped the iTunes album charts in 49 different countries around the world.

The seven-piece boy band is scheduled to hold a series of fan events for the group's Japanese fans titled ‘BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL. 4 ~Happy Ever After~’ at the Yokohama Arena from April 8 to 21 and from in Osaka-jo Hall from April 23 to 24.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

