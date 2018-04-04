PHOTOS: BTS Members Dozing Off In Between Schedules

BTS is undeniably the hottest K-pop band at the moment. They have had some crazy busy schedules as of late, leaving them little time for sleep or rest.

The sight of BTS members asleep is possibly the sweetest thing in the world.

With the release of the new Japanese album, BTS is about to get even busier than they have been. The seven-piece boy band is scheduled to hold a series of fan events for the group's Japanese fans titled ‘BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL FANMEETING VOL. 4 ~Happy Ever After~’ at the Yokohama Arena from April 8 to 21 and from in Osaka-jo Hall from April 23 to 24.

As their latest Japanese album is receiving positive reviews in several different countries, it is anticipated that the band will tour around the world to entertain their international fan base.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

