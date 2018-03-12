1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Different from the rest of K-pop" NYT Mag Praises IU's "Palette" as "Emotional Salve"

중앙일보

입력

The New York Times magazine published on March 8 picked IU's 2017 hit single Palette as one of "25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going."

"All the songs of K-pop can feel so superficial but IU is different."

The writer of the post, Lindsey Weber, introduced IU's Palette as a song that "offer[s] the...sort of emotional salve," which "allowed [the writer] to project [herself] inside her aspirations of maturity."

Weber complimented IU's ability as a rare K-pop singer-songwriter who can "slowly crack away at the genre's clichés," adding that her "proficiency of introspection is compelling."

The writer also deemed the song as having been written in the artist's “Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” phase.

She also put IU apart from the rest of K-pop. "The Korean pop music that most appealed to the West used to be sort of  'Gangnam Style,'" she said. While the writer claims she listens to a lot of K-pop, she says that "all the songs seem as if they’re written by 17-year-olds who love good jams and bad lyrics," which "can feel so superficial."

IU's Palette is 9th on the list of 25 songs selected by journalists, writers, movie directors, and columnists. Big name artists including Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and Taylor Swift dominated the list, with IU being the only Asian.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT