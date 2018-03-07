RED VELVET's WENDY Under Fire for Imitating Black and White Women

Red Velvet's Wendy is under fire for impersonating white and black women.

Racism or imprudence?

Wendy made an appearance on the March 5-aired episode of Olive TV's 'Talk Mon.' Discussing her years abroad in the U.S. and Canada, she was asked "Like how there's a difference in Korean dialects, is there a difference in English ethnic dialects?" by the host Kang Ho-dong.

To which Wendy answered "It's a bit different," and elaborated "For example, the popular white girls sound very bubbly," mimicking in a high-pitched voice what she thought a typical white girl would sound and act like.

Then she added "the popular black girls are more powerful" with the neck-rolling and the overzealous finger-wagging, demonstrating her version of a bubble-gum-popping black girl.

Foreign fans are buzzing over Wendy's actions, saying that it could reflect badly on her, suggesting racism on Wendy's part. Twitterverse is flooded with viewers discussing Wendy's behavior, with many finding her mimicry offensive. But some, on the other hand, define her actions as nothing more than an imprudent behavior rooted in stereotypes, which do not border on racism.

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter:

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com