1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RED VELVET's WENDY Under Fire for Imitating Black and White Women

중앙일보

입력

Wendy mimicking a black women. Caption reads &#34;Powerful Vibe.&#34; Photo from Olive TV.

Wendy mimicking a black women. Caption reads &#34;Powerful Vibe.&#34; Photo from Olive TV.

Red Velvet's Wendy is under fire for impersonating white and black women.

Racism or imprudence?

Wendy made an appearance on the March 5-aired episode of Olive TV's 'Talk Mon.' Discussing her years abroad in the U.S. and Canada, she was asked "Like how there's a difference in Korean dialects, is there a difference in English ethnic dialects?" by the host Kang Ho-dong.

To which Wendy answered "It's a bit different," and elaborated "For example, the popular white girls sound very bubbly," mimicking in a high-pitched voice what she thought a typical white girl would sound and act like.

Then she added "the popular black girls are more powerful" with the neck-rolling and the overzealous finger-wagging, demonstrating her version of a bubble-gum-popping black girl.

Foreign fans are buzzing over Wendy's actions, saying that it could reflect badly on her, suggesting racism on Wendy's part. Twitterverse is flooded with viewers discussing Wendy's behavior, with many finding her mimicry offensive. But some, on the other hand, define her actions as nothing more than an imprudent behavior rooted in stereotypes, which do not border on racism.

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter:

.

.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT