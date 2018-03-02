1 읽는 중

BTS, the First Idol to Win 'KMA'…Sweeping Every Major Award in 2017

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS is officially the 'Musician of the Year' of the 15th Korea Music Awards (KMA).

"2017 and BTS, the two are inseparable."

Photo from online community

BTS won 'Musician of the Year' at KMA, held on February 28 19:00 at Guro Art Valley, Seoul. BTS is the first idol ever to win 'Musician of the Year' of all genres since the KMA took off. After taking the title, the BTS boys wrote on Twitter "It's truly an honor to win at the KMA."

Photo from Facebook

BTS added another trophy to its array of accolades and awards with the win at KMA. Previously, BTS won 'Artist of the Year' at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 'Song of the Year' at the '2017 Melon Music Awards,' 'Album of the Year' at the '32nd Golden Disc Awards' held on January, the grand prize at the '27th High1 Seoul Music Awards, 'Artist of the Year' for the first and third quarter at the ' Gaon Chart Music Awards' held on February 14. And with the final touch, taking the trophy home at KMA, BTS swept all Korean music awards there are.

Here's why BTS won, according to KMA officials.

Photo from Facebook

Translated below. Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Selecting BTS as Artist of the Year, we contemplate the meaning of the title. Landing on a renowned worldwide music chart, performing at a prestigious overseas music awards, selling over several million albums - this is all peripheral. Idol, K-pop, surviving the overseas market - a rhetoric too simple. A group born amidst Korean pop music, using itself as a material, completed its music and enraptured the contemporary youth at home and abroad. The album, prominent, and the movement will cause ripples all over the Korean music industry for years to come. 2017 and BTS, the two are inseparable.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

