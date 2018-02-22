Why JIMIN of BTS Says He Feels "Exhausted and Lonely" These Days

Things couldn't be better for BTS.

"I feel like no one really understands me," confessed Jimin.

BTS is arguably having the busiest and happiest days of their career. The band is breaking new records each day and miraculous things are happening for them (career-wise). While preparing for their next album, they don't forget to keep their fans updated every now and then.

Even these superstars have their insecurities.

While they are showered daily with adoration from millions of fans around the world, BTS confesses that even they feel lonely at times.

Yonhap asked BTS "how they are coping with insecurities" in an interview published on January 28.

Suga confessed that he "always seems to feel lonely and insecure."

"I think humans are programmed to feel ambivalent sentiments at the same time," replied RM. "I try to befriend loneliness, instead of running away from it. I have my own ways of coping," he explained.

What was most surprising about the interview was a reply.

To many's, replied that "perhaps these days are the loneliest days of my life. I used to think that we are incredibly lucky. But whenever I face some sort of a difficulty, I feel like I don't have a single friend or family who can understand me."

Jimin recently gifted the entire class of graduates of Hoedong Elementary School, of which he is a proud alumnus, with autographed CD's and school uniform fees.

BTS is busier than ever, preparing for their next album while guesting on TV shows.

"These days are the loneliest days," says Jimin. Perhaps someone could lend him an ear, or a shoulder to cry on.

