1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why JIMIN of BTS Says He Feels "Exhausted and Lonely" These Days

중앙일보

입력

BTS&#39; Jimin. Photo from Facebook.

BTS&#39; Jimin. Photo from Facebook.

Things couldn't be better for BTS.

"I feel like no one really understands me," confessed Jimin.

BTS is arguably having the busiest and happiest days of their career. The band is breaking new records each day and miraculous things are happening for them (career-wise). While preparing for their next album, they don't forget to keep their fans updated every now and then.

Even these superstars have their insecurities.

While they are showered daily with adoration from millions of fans around the world, BTS confesses that even they feel lonely at times.

Yonhap asked BTS "how they are coping with insecurities" in an interview published on January 28.

Suga confessed that he "always seems to feel lonely and insecure."

"I think humans are programmed to feel ambivalent sentiments at the same time," replied RM. "I try to befriend loneliness, instead of running away from it. I have my own ways of coping," he explained.

What was most surprising about the interview was a reply.

To many's, replied that "perhaps these days are the loneliest days of my life. I used to think that we are incredibly lucky. But whenever I face some sort of a difficulty, I feel like I don't have a single friend or family who can understand me."

Jimin recently gifted the entire class of graduates of Hoedong Elementary School, of which he is a proud alumnus, with autographed CD's and school uniform fees.

BTS is busier than ever, preparing for their next album while guesting on TV shows.

"These days are the loneliest days," says Jimin. Perhaps someone could lend him an ear, or a shoulder to cry on.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT