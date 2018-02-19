BAEKHYUN of EXO Tries to Punish His “Stalker Fan” and Makes an Irrevocable Mistake

Global superstar Baekhyun gets calls from "stans" (a compound word of 'stalker' and 'fan') - known as "sasaeng" in Korean" - all the time.

As a consequence, an innocent lady was victimized by enraged EXO-L's.

Baekhyun surely isn't the first K-pop idol to complain of threats from these maniacal fans.

On February 14, Baekhyun got a call from one of those "sasaeng" fans while streaming live on Instagram in celebration of Valentine's day. He disclosed the phone number of the said fan while still on air, which enraged Baekhyun fans who were tuning into the EXO star's live stream. Quite understandably so, the fans went on to shower the owner of the disclosed number with protest calls and messages.

However, as it turns out, the phone number actually belonged to an innocent person unguilty of such stalking activities. Baekhyun had mistaken the number that he revealed to his fans.

"I said the wrong number," explained Baekhyun, urging his fans to stop harassing the victim.

This story spread all throughout social media, which sparked a heated debate over whether the 25-year-old star was right in publishing an anonymous person's number in the first place.

