1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BAEKHYUN of EXO Tries to Punish His “Stalker Fan” and Makes an Irrevocable Mistake

중앙일보

입력

Online community

Online community

Global superstar Baekhyun gets calls from "stans" (a compound word of 'stalker' and 'fan') - known as "sasaeng" in Korean" - all the time.

As a consequence, an innocent lady was victimized by enraged EXO-L's.

Baekhyun surely isn't the first K-pop idol to complain of threats from these maniacal fans.

On February 14, Baekhyun got a call from one of those "sasaeng" fans while streaming live on Instagram in celebration of Valentine's day. He disclosed the phone number of the said fan while still on air, which enraged Baekhyun fans who were tuning into the EXO star's live stream. Quite understandably so, the fans went on to shower the owner of the disclosed number with protest calls and messages.

Online community

Online community

However, as it turns out, the phone number actually belonged to an innocent person unguilty of such stalking activities. Baekhyun had mistaken the number that he revealed to his fans.

Online community

Online community

"I said the wrong number," explained Baekhyun, urging his fans to stop harassing the victim.

This story spread all throughout social media, which sparked a heated debate over whether the 25-year-old star was right in publishing an anonymous person's number in the first place.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT