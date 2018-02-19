BAEKHYUN's Eyebrow Gone Askew?…EXO-L's Get to the Bottom of His Odd Eyebrow

There had been a bit of a controversy surrounding Baekhyun's eyebrows during EXO's interview with Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). What do you make of this recent controversy?

What happened to Baekhyun's eyebrow?

It all happened at the press conference prior to The Dubai Fountain Show that took place on January 16, during which the band's title track POWER was showcased.

EXO became the first K-pop artist to be featured at one of the world's biggest fountain shows.

"We are grateful to be loved here in the Middle East, and we'd love to meet more local fans," Suho told the interviewer.

While Suho was speaking to the camera, Baekhyun was nodding in affirmative to what he was saying. Fans spotted something rather odd about the 25-year-old.

One of his eyebrows seemed tilted to one side. Many fans deemed the diagonal line to be a shadow, and as it turns out, what seemed like a brow gone askew was actually a shadow of his nose.

Isn't it amazing how EXO-L's never miss anything related to EXO?

