“Professor BTS?”…BTS Will Be Lecturers of the Day on a S. Korean Current Issues TV Show

Producer Bang Si-hyuk was appointed as the first speaker of the first episode of the second season of KBS' Good Insight.

Who wouldn't want to seat in on a lecture by BTS?

Bang and BTS' episode, filmed on February 10, will air on February 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

Bang, as the speaker of the show, will discuss BTS' success strategy and the future of K-pop. There is a possibility that BTS members will be speaking as well. KBS has disclosed that they are trying to cast BTS members to be speakers.

"The episode will show BTS members at American Music Awards 2017 and on American TV shows. We have pre-filmed the bits and pieces from BTS' trip to the States," explained an official at KBS.

Good Insight is a documentary-style TV show that discusses current issues. Every week, an expert in the related field offers their insights to the issue at hand.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

