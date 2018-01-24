What Happened After BAEKHYUN of EXO Posted a Muffin on Instagram

Baekhyun of EXO uploaded a photo of a muffin and the internet basically exploded.

Anything Baekhyun does, wears, or eats becomes an instant hit.

All related products were sold out in an instant, and requests from fans are pouring to order the same muffin that Baekhyun had.

On January 19, Baekhyun Instagrammed a photo of a muffin with a caption that read "my breakfast."

"Mr. Baekhyun, thanks for posting our product on your Instagram. All our related products are currently sold out. Thank you," wrote the manager of the store, adding that "I can't believe that this is happening for real."

If you want a taste of Baekhyun's choice of pastry, you'll have to get in line!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

