BTS' Hidden Masterpiece Co-written and Produced by RM and V

While BTS has no shortage of hit singles under their belt including "MIC Drop," "DNA," and "Fire," the group also has lesser known tracks written and produced by BTS members.

A must-listen for all ARMYs.

Co-written and produced by RM and V, "4 O’CLOCK" released on the group's fourth anniversary in June 2017 is one of them.

Fans refer to this song as a hidden masterpiece.

"We wanted to write a song that captures V's sensibility," said RM. The song is about the moment V was waiting for his friend at a park at 4 in the morning. "This song is based on that moment from his life," he explained.

The song was released on BTS' Twitter and SoundCloud.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

