PHOTOS: EXO's XIUMIN Looking Fresh to Death at Golden Disc 2018

Xiumin of EXO was spotted looking fresh to death on stage at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held on January 15.

Xiumin, at 27, looks like he could be a teenager.

Xiumin, at twenty-seven years old, had almost a teenage glow on his face with the new hairdo. Many fans were reminded of his Growl phase back in 2013. One fan even called Xiumin's Golden Disc 2018 performance "legendary."

Xiumin, despite being the eldest of EXO, is known for his innocent eyes and smile.

Check out the "legendary" photos of Xiumin below:

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

