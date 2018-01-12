1 읽는 중

BTS Comes Running to ARMY as soon as Golden Disc Awards Close

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

"Are you watching this, ARMY!!," "My ARMY wins a reward"

After a hard day, BTS turns to ARMY for a little pat on the back.

BTS' acceptance speech opened with ARMY and closed with ARMY.

BTS won the grand prize of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards' Album Division, held on January 11 at KINTEX, Ilsan, Gyeonggi-do.

Trophies and flowers in hand, BTS shouted "ARMY are you watching!!" from the start. But I guess the many "I love you," "thank you ARMY"s weren't enough for BTS. As soon as they left the stage, BTS called on ARMY on Twitter.

V, who can't hold in his excitement

V spoke with ARMY two times, first as soon as he came down from the stage, then on his way back home. He doesn't say much in the clips released. He just shouts "ARMY I love you!!", "Happy New Years everyone! I love you I love you!!"

"A trophy for ARMY!" Jin the romantic says

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Putting the trophy close to his lips, Jin showed off his romantic charms. Jin stated "Thank you so much for the grand prize! You know this belongs to ARMYs, right? I wish every ARMY could have a trophy each."

J-Hope, who shares his warmhearted sentimental tweet

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

J-Hope showed his gratitude for ARMY in his own sentimental style. J-Hope stated, "Since this award is so meaningful, I wanted to wear a smile when receiving the award, rather than be in tears." He added "Thank you, my ARMY. I love you."

The comedian Jungkook owes it all to ARMY

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jungkook comically stated that 'the prize belonged to fans.' With a flower in his hand and his eyes piercing deep into the camera lens, Jungkook wrote "We'll announce the award. Drum roll.. 2018 Golden Disc Awards' grand prize goes to…ARMY! Congratulations!" and added "a word, please?" prompting ARMYs to speak out about the awards.

Suga, who's still basking deep in glory

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Suga, like he still couldn't believe that he won, left a bunch of laughs. With a dazed look, Suga holds the trophy and says "Thanks, ARMY, the trophy's heavy. hehehehehehehehehe"

RM, the perfect boyfriend material 

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

RM, who greeted ARMY in his pajamas with his pet dog after BTS won awards in the Digital Song Division, revisited ARMY once again in his pajamas. In lieu of his pet dog Rapmon, the BT21 character Koya greeted ARMYs. RM stated "Up goes the curtains and in comes happiness. I couldn't get a shot with the trophy, so I took one with Koya." In the video, RM says "I'm so happy! Thank you" and blows kisses at ARMYs.

"My ARMY won a prize!" the sweet Jimin

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jimin is the last member to say his greetings. Jimin put the hashtag #myarmywinstheprize again and stated "Thanks to all ARMYs who cheered us on, who came to see us. We love you. I hope this year to be filled with cherishable memories!"

All BTS members wrote thank-you Tweets right after they won awards in the Digital Song Division of the 32nd Golden Disc Awards. While all different in style, every single Tweet gives all credit to ARMY. BTS is noted for its clever use of social media to communicate with fans, choosing to communicate with ARMY via its official Twitter account. Add that to the worldwide fame of BTS, and you get BTS, one of the most frequently mentioned people all around the world in 2017.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

