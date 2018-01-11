1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IU Doesn't Forget to Mention the Late JONGHYUN of SHINee in Her Speech

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

IU won the Grand Prize for the digital singles category at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held on January 10. "Through the Night" was the song that earned her the much-coveted award, the lyrics to which the singer had written herself. IU became the first ever female solo artist to win the category's grand prize.

"I don't think I'm the only one," she said, confessing her feelings.

"This song was released in March last year, and I thank all those who have loved the song all throughout the four seasons," she said. She thanked the composer of the song, the production team, the music video producer, and her fans. "I felt lucky working on this song and I'm thankful for this song for bringing me luck," she added.

But that wasn't the end of her speech.

"Can I say something more?" she asked, proceeding to mention SHINee's Jonghyun who passed away on December 18.

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

"To be honest, I'm still quite sad that I had to say goodbye to a friend and a musician who was very close to me," she said, adding, "I don't think I'm the only one."

"You're happy when you're happy, and you're sad when you're sad. That's only natural," she told the audience. "Being an artist means consoling other people and sometimes that gets in the way of taking care of yourself," she explained, offering an advice to fellow musicians. "I hope none of us has to suffer for having to hold your feelings back," she wrapped up her speech, congratulating this year's winners and wishing them all a good night.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT