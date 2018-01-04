1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

EXO·WANNAONE·TWICE... Your Favorite Idols To Appear On '2018 Idol Stars Athletics Championships'

중앙일보

입력

MBC announced plans to hold '2018 Idol Stars Athletics Tracks·Bowling·Archery·Rhythmic Gymnastics·Aerobics Championships.'

Want to see your idol compete in a sports match?

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

The show will be star-studded, with EXO, WannaOne, TWICE, Red Velvet, and other famous idols to appear.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

The show will be hosted by the 2017 MBC Entertainment Awards' grand prize winning announcer Jun Hyun-moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and Apink's Bomi.

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

Bowling was added as a new category. The bowling tournament will be hosted by special MCs INFINITE's Sungkyu and EXID's Hani.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Photo from Facebook.

Rhythmic gymnastics, first added in 2016, will be continued this year as well.

Cosmic Girls' Cheng Xiao, who surprised everyone when she won the category with her fabulous performance, is planned to appear once more.

Photo from MBC.

Photo from MBC.

'2018 Idol Stars Athletics Championships' officials stated "we'll be ready for any and all emergencies with an increased number of medical personnel," and added, "idols' safety will be considered first and foremost."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT