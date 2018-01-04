EXO·WANNAONE·TWICE... Your Favorite Idols To Appear On '2018 Idol Stars Athletics Championships'

MBC announced plans to hold '2018 Idol Stars Athletics Tracks·Bowling·Archery·Rhythmic Gymnastics·Aerobics Championships.'

Want to see your idol compete in a sports match?

The show will be star-studded, with EXO, WannaOne, TWICE, Red Velvet, and other famous idols to appear.

The show will be hosted by the 2017 MBC Entertainment Awards' grand prize winning announcer Jun Hyun-moo, Super Junior's Leeteuk, and Apink's Bomi.

Bowling was added as a new category. The bowling tournament will be hosted by special MCs INFINITE's Sungkyu and EXID's Hani.

Rhythmic gymnastics, first added in 2016, will be continued this year as well.

Cosmic Girls' Cheng Xiao, who surprised everyone when she won the category with her fabulous performance, is planned to appear once more.

'2018 Idol Stars Athletics Championships' officials stated "we'll be ready for any and all emergencies with an increased number of medical personnel," and added, "idols' safety will be considered first and foremost."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

