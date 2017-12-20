BLACKPINK's Cover of This Song Gets Over Ten Million Hits On Youtube

BLACKPINK's cover of Miguel's 'SURE THING' reached over ten million views on Youtube.

The clip is worth your time.

On August, BLACKPINK made an appearance on the SBS TV program 'Park Jin Young's Party People' and performed a cover of 'SURE THING.' BLACKPINK recalled that "in our trainee years, our CEO complimented us on this specific cover."

BLACKPINK, pulling the song off with their own unique style, caught the hearts of fans.

And the cover, with much love from fans, reached over ten million viewers on Youtube. As of December 19, the clip has over ten million hits.

After seeing the clip, fans responded "Has a pretty face and singing voice, who can't not like BLACKPINK" "Their singing skills really powered through the overpowering choreographic skills this time" "Individual members really stand out in the video."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

