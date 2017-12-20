1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's Cover of This Song Gets Over Ten Million Hits On Youtube

중앙일보

입력

BLACKPINK's cover of Miguel's 'SURE THING' reached over ten million views on Youtube.

The clip is worth your time.

Photo from SBS.

Photo from SBS.

On August, BLACKPINK made an appearance on the SBS TV program 'Park Jin Young's Party People' and performed a cover of 'SURE THING.' BLACKPINK recalled that "in our trainee years, our CEO complimented us on this specific cover."

BLACKPINK, pulling the song off with their own unique style, caught the hearts of fans.

And the cover, with much love from fans, reached over ten million viewers on Youtube. As of December 19, the clip has over ten million hits.

After seeing the clip, fans responded "Has a pretty face and singing voice, who can't not like BLACKPINK" "Their singing skills really powered through the overpowering choreographic skills this time" "Individual members really stand out in the video."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT