1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' Tops Most Loved YouTube K-pop Video List

중앙일보

입력

Photo from &#39;As If It&#39;s Your Last&#39; M/V

Photo from &#39;As If It&#39;s Your Last&#39; M/V

Girl group BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' M/V is the most widely loved K-pop video in the year 2017.

BLACKPINK is the new female group K-pop representative

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

On December 13, Youtube announced BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' topped the list of beloved K-pop videos from all around the world. The official M/V of 'As If It's Your Last' is a small step away from reaching two hundred million views, having a 198.38 million views.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

The song also made it onto the U.S. Billboard's YouTube's top 25 Songs of the Summer global chart list.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK was the only Korean artist to be represented on the list, which featured artists from around the globe.

Photo from YG Entertainment

Photo from YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK announced its return in January 2018. Aside from gifting fans with a new track, members will greet fans on screen on the reality show 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT