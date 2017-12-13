BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' Tops Most Loved YouTube K-pop Video List

Girl group BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' M/V is the most widely loved K-pop video in the year 2017.

BLACKPINK is the new female group K-pop representative

On December 13, Youtube announced BLACKPINK's 'As If It's Your Last' topped the list of beloved K-pop videos from all around the world. The official M/V of 'As If It's Your Last' is a small step away from reaching two hundred million views, having a 198.38 million views.

The song also made it onto the U.S. Billboard's YouTube's top 25 Songs of the Summer global chart list.

BLACKPINK was the only Korean artist to be represented on the list, which featured artists from around the globe.

BLACKPINK announced its return in January 2018. Aside from gifting fans with a new track, members will greet fans on screen on the reality show 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

