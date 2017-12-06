BTS' Winning Streak Continues, Ranking No. 50 On U.S. Billboard 200

K-pop group BTS broke the top 50 on the U.S. Billboard 200, a chart ranking the most popular albums of all genres in the U.S. BTS stepped up 148 ranks compared to the week before.

According to the newly released Billboard chart (on Dec. 5) BTS' album 'Love Yourself: Her' ranked No. 50 as compared to No. 198 of last week.

This BTS album first entered the chart No. 7 in September. Afterwards, it remained in the top 200, respectively ranking 25th, 35th, 15th, 86th, 144th in the consecutive six weeks following its release. Falling out of the top 200, after Oct 31, 'Love Yourself: Her' bounced back, ranking 198th on Nov. 28th.

'Love Yourself: Her' topped Billboard's World Album Chart, ranked 36th on Billboard's Independent Albums Chart, and ranked 22th on Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. BTS, likewise, continued its worldwide fame, ranking 12th on Billboard's Top 100 Artists Chart and 74th on Billboard's Canadian Music: Top 100 Songs Chart.

BTS 'MIC Drop' (Steve Aoki Remix), released Nov. 24, ranked No. 28 on Billboard's Hot 100, a chart ranking the most popular current songs across all genres. BTS broke its own record of ranking No. 67 with its song 'DNA.' BTS is the first K-pop group to break the top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

