EXO’s album “The War” won Album of the Year at the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for five consecutive years. They won the title, one of the event’s three grand prizes, along with Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Congratulations!!!

The 2017 MAMA took place on December 1 KST at Hong Kong.

MAMA is a major K-POP award ceremony that celebrates Asian musical artists and their achievements of this year.

By Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com