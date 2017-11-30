1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

IU's 'Moon Lovers' Friendship with Co-star Kang Hanna

중앙일보

입력

IU (left) and Kang Hanna (right) on Moon Lovers. Photo from SBS.

IU (left) and Kang Hanna (right) on Moon Lovers. Photo from SBS.

IU and Kang Hanna met on the set of the 2016 TV series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and although more than a year has passed since the show aired, their friendship is going stronger than ever.

The two are frequently spotted on each other's Instagram.

The two are frequently spotted on each other's Instagram, and according to according to a close source, they make time from their busy schedules to hang out with one another.

While Moon Lovers was overshadowed by Love in the Moonlight, another TV series starring Park Bo-gum, the Haesu x Yeonhwa ship (roles played by IU and Hanna respectively) was incredibly popular among fans.

관련기사

We wish the two would continue to share their friendship with the world.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT